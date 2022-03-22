Aries - March 21 - April 20

Long-term investments, especially those involving real estate, could pay off now. If you’ve been thinking of buying or selling a home, this is the time to do it. All signs indicate that your patience will bear fruit.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Kicking ideas around with colleagues today could lead to planning social events and bringing important people together in order to ensure cooperation on ambitious projects.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A lot of paperwork, perhaps involving contracts, could lead to financial gain on the job. You could make or save some money for your employer, which could prove important.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Today you might want to put your innate business sense into making a success of a pet project of your own. This is a good idea because all signs indicate that whatever you begin today, could lead to success.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

New discoveries that capture your imagination could find you spending most of your day sequestered in your home and learning. All indications are that you aren’t going to want to do much else.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You may have plans to get together with friends, and you’re probably looking forward to it. However, delays could get in the way, although you aren’t likely to let them stop you.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Your hard work on the job may appear to be finally paying off, as all signs indicate that a raise, promotion, or advancement is coming your way. Your ambition will continue to lead to accomplishment.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Studying in solitude may appeal to you today. A new interest has captured your imagination, so you may decide to sequester yourself at home or in the library to learn about it.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Memories welling up today could trigger a desire to get in touch with old friends, Sagittarius, or relatives you haven’t seen in a long time. Some of these recollections could be bittersweet.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Business-oriented social events could take up a lot of your time today. You could either be planning or attending them. You’re feeling outgoing at this time, so you should make a good impression.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Your innate charm have brought you good relationships with co-workers and you might find that this has served you well. Authority figures may seem intimidating, but hang on to your self-confidence.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Work on your own projects may be very much on your mind today. They could involve studies of some kind or the arts. It’s possible that you may be considering innovative ways of earning extra money.

