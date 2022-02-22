Aries - March 21 - April 20

It’s hard to deny the power of a chemical reaction to another person. You’ll likely meet someone today or perhaps you’ve just met someone who has a strong influence on you.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

“The person who dies with the most toys wins” may well be your philosophy. And today you certainly move ahead in the race as you add yet another technological wonder to your home. What is it this time?

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you could sit down at the computer for just a minute to research something on the Internet and wind up spending most of the afternoon entranced by what you’re reading.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You’ve always had a knack for all things financial but today your ability is especially enhanced. You’ve discovered all the free investing information available over the Internet, and you absorb it like a sponge.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Keep your eyes wide open today as you may meet the person of your dreams! Or you could stumble, literally, upon a stack of cash. It’s likely to be an unusual day, so keep your wits about you and your mind open.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A change of profession may be in the stars for you or a change of hobby.The latest technological advances have really captured your interest. Making films, in particular, gets your creative juices flowing.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

You’re likely to be feeling the tug of distant lands. Today you could stop at the travel agent’s office and stare at the pictures. Thailand, Hong Kong, and New Zealand are just a few of the places you’d like to see.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Change, even when it’s for the better, can sometimes be a little scary. You could feel some hesitation about taking a new job or upgrading your home. Nevertheless, you’re being given a terrific opportunity.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

There are plenty of opportunities out there, and you’re tempted to seize every one of them. Well, a bit of discrimination is in order if you’re going to make the best use of the auspicious atmosphere.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

You’re likely to receive a windfall of some sort today. Be cautious with it. If you invest it wisely, it will serve you long and well. Your curiosity has been piqued about some rather esoteric subjects.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

A change of scene is in store for you. It’s unclear whether or not this is a voluntary move, but it’s clear that chaos and confusion reign over the next few days. There is much to be done.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

It’s possible that you could fear for your job today. Fortunately, those fears are unfounded. There is a lot of upheaval occurring at work. You’re best advised to steer clear of it, if you can.

