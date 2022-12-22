Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your transmission may be stuck in reverse today. This doesn’t mean you can’t be productive. You may need to change your approach. Carefully assess a situation before you proceed.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Things should go well for you today. There’s an added serenity in the air that will help calm your nerves. There’s no need to make things more complicated than necessary. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

It might seem like someone has dumped a bucket of water on your head today. It seems like your fire is out. Keep in mind that this is only temporary and that your internal flame will be rekindled soon. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Tension may run high today as things come to a great emotional climax. It might seem as if everyone is out to get you, but more than likely this paranoia is a figment of your imagination.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 More than likely you will be caught up in a wildly intense emotional drama if you aren’t careful. Try to stay calm and collected. Find a quiet, solitary place where you can relax. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You will find strength in your inner reserves. Don’t hesitate to let your deepest thoughts shine. Keep your antenna up. You will find that there’s an electricity in the air that keeps people’s emotions at peak level. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You may feel a bit sluggish today. Your warrior spirit would rather stay home on the couch than get up and fight. This is fine. You may simply need a break from your quest for world domination.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your sensitivity is strong today. You will find that your perception of situations is right on target with the truth of the matter. Keep in mind that in order to be successful, you won’t need to strong-arm anyone. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may feel a bit confused today. It might seem as if the wind has suddenly been taken out of your sails. Don’t get discouraged by the slow weightiness of the day. Take the opportunity to relax and recharge. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Today is an excellent day for you. You will be a welcome addition to any crowd. Your delightful nature is at its most active. You have the unique capability to be aggressive about getting what you want.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 The world probably isn’t going to revolve around you today, so get used to it. Even though this may not be the news you want to hear, it’s probably the news you most need to hear. Pisces - February 19 - March 20