Aries - March 21 - April 20 Things should go quite well in the department of love today. Pursue creative projects in social environments. The more time you spend with others, the more fulfilled you’ll be by sundown.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Stay busy today. Keep your mind occupied with basic tasks that need doing. You can accomplish a lot by multitasking, and sticking to it. There is no shortage of things that need to be done. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You’re at an emotional climax now. Things are coming to a critical point. Little issues in your relationships that you’ve ignored are coming back to haunt you. Don’t get overly paranoid. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You may feel confused. If so, take a breath. Being frantic will only run you in circles. Your heart and mind are buzzing in all directions, so try to settle down. Don’t feel like you need to come up with any solutions.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Embrace your loved ones. Let your heart lead the way. Things will flow your way if you let them. Don’t try to fight the good fortune that comes. If you try to force the door open, it won’t budge. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Listen to the birds today. They have a song for you, telling you to be happy. Take time to do things that make you feel good. Connect with creative people and projects that get your artistic juices flowing. Libra - September 23 - October 22 There is power behind your heart, and you might come across more forcefully than usual in the love and romance department. This is a good day to make a bold move toward someone.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 You might feel like your heart requires a bit more attention than usual. There could be a close loved one who is even needier than you. Either way, this situation is going to cause tension in a relationship. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Things go well in your love life today, but only if you let them happen. You must first open your arms to give and receive. If your arms are full of laundry, it will be harder for people to hug you. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Spend time with someone you love today, but keep things light and easy. Don’t go too deep, and don’t expect others to necessarily feel the things you feel. You might feel slighted. Don’t take it personally.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Love is in the air for you. You will be rewarded handsomely because you have so many things to offer. Spread your love everywhere. Skip from place to place and person to person. There’s reason to be happy. Pisces - February 19 - March 20