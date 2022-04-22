Aries - March 21 - April 20

Are you waiting for a love partner to phone you at work, Aries? As much as you want to hear from your friend, you could well get so caught up in your work that you wouldn’t hear a marching band go by.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Your sensuality is tempered today with a touch of the mystical sort of romantic feeling found in fairy tales, Taurus. This might be unusual for you, but your current partner is going to love it!

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A desire to spruce up your home might start with a thorough cleaning from attic to basement, Gemini. You could go through that chore like gangbusters and then do some repairs or go for the fun stuff.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

A love partner could contact you out of the blue, perhaps proposing that the two of you get together tonight - alone. You’re in just the mood for this, since you’re feeling especially sexy.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Have you been waiting to hear about some funds, Leo, perhaps to create a piece of art, write a book, or make a documentary film? If so, you could have so much to celebrate today.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Someone at your workplace could suddenly find you very attractive. How you respond is up to you, but if you don’t reciprocate this person’s feelings, don’t respond positively simply because you’re flattered.

Libra- September 24 - October 23

Your desire to respect and honour the special someone in your life clashes with an equally strong desire to become a passionate persuader. The secret to resolving this conflict lies in knowing in hope.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Have you been harboring a secret desire for someone you believe thinks of you only as a friend, Scorpio? Don’t be surprised if you learn differently today. This is a day when hidden passions may be revealed.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today you could encounter a work colleague and suddenly feel an unexpected romantic attraction. This could catch you off guard because you never before thought about this person in that way.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

A sum of money that you might have been expecting from far away may be delayed, Capricorn. This could be frustrating for you, but don’t panic. The money is indeed coming.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Sex and romance are top priority for you today, Aquarius. You’re looking especially beautiful, you’re feeling especially sensual, and you could well attract admiring looks from strangers.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

If you’re single, tonight you could find yourself longing for a lover from the past. If you’re currently involved, you might be experiencing a temporary separation from your beloved.

