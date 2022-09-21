Aries - March 21 - April 20 Squabbles may come up between you and a sibling or neighbour. Your ability to compromise is called for here. The minute the disagreement comes up, try to talk it out and turn it into a win/win situation.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Money matters might cause you a few headaches. You could be torn between the desire to put money aside for the future and the impulse to buy something that you’ve wanted for a long time. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Too much rigorous exercise over the past few days might have you feeling sore and tired. Your nerves may be on edge, and you could be more likely than usual to snap at those around you. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Spiritual breakthroughs may have you feeling a little disconcerted. Clearing away deadwood, such as past traumas, might tell you a few things about yourself you’d rather not face.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 A virtual conference of some kind could touch upon some volatile issues. People could disagree to the point that the meeting turns into a shouting match. If you can, avoid this meeting altogether. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Is your significant other caught up in family problems and unable to spend time with you? Don’t let your insecurity get the best of you. Your partner needs to deal with family now. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Matters involving communication could create a mess that brings everything to a halt. You need to speak to people directly, give detailed instructions, and make sure they take notes!

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your values could oppose those of a business or romantic partner. One of you may be overly pragmatic and the other too idealistic. This could be a milestone in your relationship if approached properly. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

If you’ve been having trouble reaching a romantic partner, it might be a good idea to stop trying. In fact, your beloved could view a call from you as an unwelcome interruption and be short, if not downright rude. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may feel a bit restless and unsettled without really knowing why. Stresses on the job could churn up repressed resentment from the past that you need to release.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Too many people could be vying for your attention today. This could be flattering, but it can also be unsettling and make it hard to focus. Don’t let this set your temper on edge and cause you to snap. Pisces - February 19 - March 20