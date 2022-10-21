Aries - March 21 - April 20 You could be the one everyone runs to for advice today. You’re the one with all the answers who can easily pull the rabbit out of a hat. Trust your judgment and intellectual know-how.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may get frustrated when you find that people aren’t as sensitive to a situation as you want them to be. While you’re looking to make a strong connection with someone, that person is trying to pull back. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A small spark in a dry field is apt to whip the hill into flames. A raging wildfire may be underway by the end of the day. Know that you’re one of the biggest perpetrators, but don’t feel badly about it. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Put on some lively music you can dance to and really kick up your heels. You will find that the more you engage in intellectual discussions with people today, the more you will want to have fun.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 This is a tremendously expansive time for you, and there is very little that will stop your momentum once you get going. Your eyes are alive with a spark that says that you’re ready to take on the world. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your gift with words is apt to shine today as you write a proposal, email or love poem. You’re able to communicate very well when you put your sensitive emotions aside and concentrate. Libra - September 23 - October 22 The day’s energy is apt to be lively. You will find people are more than eager to help you. The trick is to integrate your leadership abilities with the knowledge available from other people.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Obstacles that you have ignored are suddenly starting to expand beyond reasonable proportions. Be careful of what you say as a result, because your words could spread like wildfire. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

This is a terrific day for you, and you will glow brightly from head to toe. You will find profound joy in the simplest, most ordinary circumstances. If you run out of things to say, feel free to whistle a tune. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Tap into the boisterous, lighthearted mood of the day instead of getting bogged down with heavy emotions. This is a good time to engage your mind rather than let your heart take control.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You will find that your lighthearted approach is perfectly suited to taking care of any issue that arises. Toss a few jokes into the mix and remind others that it isn’t necessary to take things so seriously. Pisces - February 19 - March 20