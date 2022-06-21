Aries - March 21 - April 20 If you want to shine brightly, Aries, then do so. Maintaining balance includes sometimes being a bit selfish. Feel free to radiate your beauty to the world. If you aren't in a situation that makes you happy,

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You might find yourself feeling like a steam engine that's stoked to the brim with fiery hot coals. You're likely to be adamant about your course, and no one is going to be able to pull you off track. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

The fiery energy of the day is helping you press on with projects you have in the works. Set things in motion now, Gemini. Move out of the background and onto center stage. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 You might be charged with energy but feel you have nowhere to aim it, Cancer. The force is there, but the goal may not be. Talking with others may only confuse you. Listen to yourself.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Arguments that have been brewing are coming to a climactic point for you, Leo. Don't be surprised if heated opposition rears its head today. This is likely a result of your own doing. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

There is no need to frown when another person walks by just because you don't know that person, Virgo. You must break the habit of living your life in fear. Take active steps toward bettering yourself. Libra -September 24 - October 23 A blast of energy is headed your way today, Libra. You'll find that there is no shortage of adrenaline in your system. Don't delay - there are opportunities now that may not be there for you later.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You could run into some emotional roadblocks today. This could be due to a lack of honesty on your part. Make sure you're sticking to the truth at all times. A strong, forceful energy could challenge you. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

There is a fun-loving, boisterous energy to the day that should give you a great deal of power and self-confidence. You'll be extremely effective in everything you put your hand to. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 You might be getting a bit forceful with your emotions today, Capricorn. Don't be surprised if you're like a fire-breathing dragon when you speak. Strong feelings have been building up inside you.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 This is a fantastic day for you, Aquarius. You'll have a great deal of physical power. Engage in activities that put this strength to good use. Tackle projects vigorously and feel free to speak up. Pieces - February 20 - March 20