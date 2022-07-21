Aries - March 21 - April 20 You may have that awful feeling that you really need to get down to work yet something seems to stand square in the way of progress. Perhaps you feel like you’re at a four-way stop with three other cars.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 You’re anxious to take action, Taurus, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Be careful about acting too hastily. It’s important that you and your loved one be on the same page first. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

It may feel as if something or someone is trying to keep you from moving ahead with your ambitious goals and aggressive nature, Gemini. At first you may resent this ball and chain attached to your ankle. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 You’re apt to feel more talkative than usual. There are many times when you may shrink from a situation in disgust or perhaps boredom. You’re usually anxious to move from one scene and get on with the next.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You may be anxious to try an uncharted path that speaks to your sense of risk and adventure, Leo. You’re much more likely to get a flat tire when you don’t carry a spare. Just be easy. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Other people are likely to be anxious to get up and moving with their plans, Virgo. It might be better for you to hang back a bit and see how things pan out before you take action. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Your heart has been active, Libra, and you’re probably feeling the need to take charge of a certain relationship. Instead of being too hasty in your pursuit of this romance, you should probably do more planning.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November There is solid grounding to your emotions right now that is helping you stabilise your sensitive feelings. As you become more attuned to your internal needs, you may discover you are emotional. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Your relationships are going well from an intellectual perspective, but from an emotional one, you might feel like they aren’t as fulfilling as you’d like. Perhaps you’re letting your brain do too much. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Concentrate on nurturing your needs instead of trying to accommodate the needs of others. There is a difficult tension that arises when you try to comfort someone who really doesn’t want to be comforted.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Things may roll along nicely in love and romance and then suddenly run into a snag. Perhaps you were expected to act a certain way or do something you failed to do. Just have patience. Pieces - February 20 - March 20