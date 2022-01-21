Aries - March 21 - April 20

A close friend could share a secret with you today. You could feel inspired to work on a creative project, although the downside might be that you keep working at it for too long and could exhaust yourself.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Someone you’ve known for a long time but haven’t seen for a while could suddenly come back into the picture. He or she could attend a social event of some kind or actually drop in to visit your family.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you and your family or a group of friends might spend most of the day out and about. You might spend the day outdoors, or possibly attend a concert or festival of some kind.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

A class, lecture, or workshop could prove stimulating for you today. Plans for travel to a distant state or foreign country, perhaps in the company of friends or family members, could be confirmed.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

If you’ve been thinking of buying a home or purchasing real estate, this is the day to start the ball rolling or finalise the deal, depending on your situation. Investments in property could be worthwile.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A social event could start or consolidate a love relationship, which could last for a long time. New and interesting people could come into your life, bringing stimulating conversation and useful information.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Today you should be experiencing a strong feeling of satisfaction and contentment with your life. Business and financial matters continue to go well, and your home life especially appears to be secure and stable.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Business transactions in your near neighborhood should prove sensible today. You should be feeling pretty financially secure right now, as career and money matters continue to go well for you.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

If you’re into gardening or in any way working with the land, you’re likely to spend a lot of time doing it today. Anything planted today is likely to grow and thrive, so don’t worry about seeds that don’t sprout.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

A warm communication could come from a longtime friend or partner. This could be the high point of your day, especially since a letter or delivery you’ve been waiting on for a while still might not come.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

If you’ve been thinking about starting a garden, this is a great day to do it. Doubts about your financial security might be on your mind. They’re probably misplaced, because you should continue to do well.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Family and friends may gather for an intimate get-together at your home or perhaps at the home of a neighbor. At some point, expect an exciting phone call. You should be feeling secure in all relationships.

[email protected]