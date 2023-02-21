Aries - March 21 - April 20 Service to others might take up a large part of your day, perhaps on an artistic level or maybe in the form of sharing psychic or healing energy. Don’t think your efforts are unappreciated.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Romance is enhanced by passion generated by a gratifying relationship that will probably last for a long time. This same relationship could give rise to artistic inspiration that can produce works of a quality. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Has a new housemate moved in? If so, you can expect this person to live with you for a while. This is good, because he or she is likely to be very supportive, and able to share of the household duties. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 A love letter or perhaps a poem or other artistic work dedicated to you could make your day. A warm feeling of being cherished and adored could stay with you throughout the day as a result.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 A love relationship that’s been around for a long time could be enhanced today by an increased level of sensuality. Intense emotion could pervade your being, making it difficult to concentrate. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Artistic activities or those involving healing are enhanced today. Whatever you try is going to be more a part of your very being than it would be at other times. This condition should last for a long time. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Love takes on an idealised aura today, as you and a current or potential partner spend time talking or just enjoying being together. The affection you have for each other are apparent to everyone.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 A meditation circle or other group activity devoted to spiritual pursuits could be on your agenda today. It’s important that you attend, as you need a little peace and quiet, as well as the support from others. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A project could require some in-depth research today, and you could spend much of the day online or in the library. This is probably a subject you love, so you won’t mind the time you put in. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Financial growth adds to a growing sense of self-worth, especially since your current situation should continue. You may have a vivid, emotional dream. Perhaps it involves a love interest.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Romance blossoms for you today, and commitment or marriage may be just over the horizon. You and your beloved may have recently reached a new understanding that has bonded you more tightly. Pisces - February 19 - March 20