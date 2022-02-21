Aries - March 21 - April 20

Your efforts on the domestic front have certainly paid off. Your home is looking wonderful. Everyone who enters says so. Some unexpected visitors may stop by for a quick hello and wind up staying for dinner.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Your neighbourhood is changing, and the change is all for the better. Wonderful new neighbours may have moved in, or perhaps a small gourmet take-out shop has just opened up.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Financial prosperity is just around the corner, especially with your recently acquired money-management skills. It’s likely that you’ll receive a windfall in the very near future.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

The significant other in your life needs your support not a lecture right now. Let him or her know you’re available to listen and help in any way, but don’t smother your partner with kindness.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Today is the final push to complete a very big project. Even though your name won’t be on the cover of the book or business proposal, you’re gratified to have played such a significant role in its completion.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A pleasant outing could get delayed or cancelled due to an event entirely out of your control. Rather than having a fit, you and your friends could seize the opportunity to do something.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

There’s no question about it, you’ve been working hard these last few weeks. As an approaching deadline looms, you may find yourself waking up at night and mentally rewriting project proposals.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You pull out all the stops for your evening with that special someone. Scented candles, your best perfume, and your most sensuous clothing work to enchant the person who is already in love with you.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

It could be that it’s time for a new job, one that promises faster progress through the ranks and more financial stability. Once you get past a certain age, working on commission loses its appeal.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

There’s going to be so much to get done today that you might feel a little daunted about getting started. By midday you could even find yourself downright overwhelmed. Take a break.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

No sooner do you set foot in the office this morning than you begin to get pelted from all directions with various crises and problems. It isn’t a very welcome reception. Take it all in stride.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Today will be a lovely combination of harmony and passion. With things running so smoothly at work, there’s no reason you can’t leave the office early to prepare for a special evening with your partner.

