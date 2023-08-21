Aries - March 21 - April 20 Trying to talk your way out of tasks and obligations probably isn't the best way to win friends today, Aries. In fact, this is a time to get yourself in gear and take responsibility for your actions.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Just when you thought you had everything figured out and planned correctly, another obstacle appears, Taurus. Your first reaction may be to get upset. Rage won't help. You can't always control everything. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

The fire within you may be burning brightly, Gemini, but unfortunately, there isn't a great deal of fuel available to keep it going. It may seem as if people are trying to rain on your parade, but they're just trying to do their duty. Relax and contemplate. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You may find that other people are the missing variable in the equation that you seek answers to today, Cancer. Don't feel like you have to come up with all the details and resolutions yourself.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 By jumping around from place to place, Leo, you may end up feeling like you're getting nowhere. Instead of tackling many different tasks, today is better spent focusing your energy on one. Start from ground level. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Make a plan at the beginning of the day for what you want to accomplish by sundown, Virgo. This is a good time to tackle many of the nitpicky tasks that require your attention. Be conscious of the fact that there are time limits. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You might have to adjust your way of thinking in order to match the energy of the situations around you. Don't lose touch with your pioneering attitude, but don't fall prey to reckless behavior, either.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 Your steady nature will be greatly appreciated today. A well thought out plan of attack is the one that wins approval from the higher-ups. Getting things started should be easier for you today. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

It's possible that you're feeling obliged to do something out of a sense of duty toward family or loved ones. Take this time to help someone who's struggling with who they are and what they're doing in this world. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Your thinking is clear today, but it might be hard to take action on your thoughts. A restrictive force may seem to be holding you back. A sense of discipline is welling up within you.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Your flamboyant approach may not get as much attention today as you'd like. Don't push yourself to achieve something that isn't working. You'll only create enemies. A thoughtful, conscious, reserved approach is going to win today. Pisces - February 19 - March 20