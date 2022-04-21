Aries - March 21 - April 20

Research that you’ve been doing for a project may finally be completed. Now you’re ready to finish it. Your mind is sharp right now, so this is a good time to work on a project that involves communication.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Dreams and visions about your family paint a rosy picture of your future. These dreams could well be prophetic, but don’t jump to that conclusion without discerning what your dreams are trying to tell you.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Tonight you might decide to attend a social gathering held in your community that involves a lot of people who are into psychic or spiritual matters. This should be an interesting experience for you.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

If you’ve been uncertain about the possibility of a raise in your salary, today you could be told for certain that it’s coming. This is cause for celebration. You might call a friend or partner for a night on the town.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Love and romance take top priority with you today. You might be feeling a little insecure about the stability of your relationship, but you’re wasting your energy. For now, at least, things look very promising.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

If you play your cards right, you just might be able to turn what you’re picking up psychically into an exalted creative effort. The images flowing into your brain might be obscure, but they’re significant.

Libra- September 24 - October 23

Expect to exchange a lot of phone calls and emails with friends today. Communication with others is your top priority. You have a lot of news to deliver and you’ll receive a lot in return.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Financial good fortune continues although old habits are hard to break and you might have difficulty adjusting to it. You could alternate between wanting to splurge and continuing to pinch pennies.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Are you going on a trip or possibly moving? Whatever your reasons for going away, you’re going to gain whatever you hope for – and more. Teaching and anything involving communication should go very well.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

You tend to be intuitive by nature, but today you could receive psychic impressions by the dozen. You might even experience visions or hear voices. Don’t worry – you aren’t going crazy! Pay attention to it all.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Communication with friends and partners should be clear, open, honest, and supportive today. If you’re involved but not yet committed,an expression of desire to move to the next level could be in the wind.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Have you been reading about how a positive mental outlook creates a healthy body and a happy life? If so, you might just find that this attitude brings results. You’re feeling strong, fit, and mentally sharp.

[email protected]