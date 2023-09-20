Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today is a day in which you need to use logic. You could receive an unsettling phone call, perhaps involving money. The person communicating with you is probably operating under a misconception.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your level of concentration generally tends to be strong, but today you could be temporarily at a disadvantage. Your thoughts seem vague and disjointed and you’re less able to express yourself clearly. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you might intuit some strange and unsettling thoughts and feelings from a brother, sister, or neighbour. This person isn’t likely to want to talk about what’s bothering them, even if you express concern. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Some disconcerting information you receive today from a group you’re affiliated with could have you wondering if you have a future with this group. This might be disillusioning for you.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Usually your mind is sharp, but today you’ll probably feel like you can’t think straight. Your thoughts might be vague and disjointed. If there’s something you need to do immediately, get some help. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You generally tend to be intuitive, but today your sensitivity might approach the level of an oracle! You might have some good luck picking up the thoughts others, but your premonitions are off track. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You may have a very disturbing dream about a friend tonight. It may wake you up in an unsettled state. Write it down if you can. This might exorcise some of the emotions involved.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 A lack of communication between you and someone close could lead to misunderstandings. This might not seem that important, but sometimes a lack of clarity can lead to bad feelings in the future. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Today you might be so intent on your work that you don’t hear what someone says to you. No matter how important your task, take the time to listen and pay attention to what someone tells you. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 If you’re presently romantically involved, you could find that one of you feels very passionate while the other doesn’t. If you’re unattached, someone for whom you feel nothing could express an interest in you.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Are you working at home today? This won’t make your efforts any less intense, especially if your work involves writing or speaking on the phone. Whatever you’re doing will probably seem urgent. Pisces - February 19 - March 20