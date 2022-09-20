Aries - March 21 - April 20 An exciting phone call or email could come from a friend who has some great news for you. Love and success in the arts are all highlighted now, and this communication could bring it to your attention.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 An online group could form today. This group is likely to be close, probably through mutual interests, so communicating with them should be intellectually stimulating and emotionally gratifying. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Communication involving romance could come unexpectedly. You may get a loving message from a romantic partner, or you could hear of a wedding to take place amongst your circle of friends. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 A chance to increase your income by participating in an artistic project of some kind could come your way. You might take part in the creative work or you could promote it in a business capacity.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Have you been feeling stagnant lately, as if your life is going nowhere? An unusual group event could put you in touch with people who open new intellectual, career, or spiritual doors for you. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Inspiration could hit today. It’s a beautiful feeling, but you might not be sure how to channel it. What’s almost certain is that you’ll want to spend time alone to take it all in and figure out how to use it. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You might have the chance to speak with new people in interesting fields, perhaps from foreign lands. Intriguing ideas and useful information could have your mind buzzing all night.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Information gleaned from surprising sources could lead to fortunate career breaks. You might explore totally new fields. Your efforts should attract the attention of those who matter. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A passionate encounter with a love partner might cement the bond between you so thoroughly that you start talking about commitment or even a wedding. A romantic haze may permeate your interactions. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Have you been feeling less than your normal self? If so, you may suddenly regain your strength and be raring to go. You might even be tempted to start an exercise program. Go ahead, but pace yourself.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 If you’re single, a potential partner could have you reeling. If you’re currently involved, recent events may have created such a powerful bond between you and your beloved that you think it will never end. Pisces - February 19 - March 20