Aries - March 21 - April 20 Every person in the world is special, so try not to act as if you’re the only one who is. Help a child assemble a new toy today or help a friend pick out a new shirt. Do something for others.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your ship is finally coming into port after being out in rough seas for so long. Relax. There is nothing wrong with getting off your vessel for a while. Remember what it’s like to be stable again. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You will definitely be tempted to let the good times continue to roll. Think about ways you can keep them rolling while still maintaining good judgment. Don’t let things get too out of control today. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Communicate from a centred space today. Fortunately, the nature of the day caters to your needs and desires. You shouldn’t have to work too hard to get what you want.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Work toward achieving a better unity between you and the people around you. It could be that certain people in your circle of friends somehow feel alienated in one way or another. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You will feel much better about yourself if you get things done today. You might enjoy this day by being lazy, but you won’t feel so good. Use the day productively so you have a sense of fulfillment. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You might consider taking a rest today. The pressure on you has been tremendous. Think about pulling your sails to half-mast in order to take a break. You may not be going as quickly as before.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your thinking is apt to be quite clear and rational. This is important since others will be looking for your opinions on a certain matter. Think through each situation clearly before you offer your advice. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

By being around negative and flip people, you might inadvertently pick up these habits. Be careful about your associates, because you will find that others judge you according to the company you keep. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may feel like the world is caving in on you today. Realise that the deeper you dig in unstable terrain, the more unsteady the walls. If you aren’t careful, it’s likely to come crashing down on top of you.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Remember that you can only remain in charge as long as the others around you support your personality and leadership abilities. Avoid mutiny by taking care of the people in your world. Pisces - February 19 - March 20