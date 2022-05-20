Aries - March 21 - April 20 Remember that it’s OK to have a little downtime, Aries. Don’t feel like you have to always be up and on stage. Take some time to be mellow and quiet. Today is one of those intense days.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 This is your day to shine, Taurus. Everyone else may be squirming under the prevailing energy of the day, but you should be perfectly equipped to deal with any events that come your way. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Give thanks to the people who are most precious to you, Gemini. You’ll find that words cut to the core issues much more easily. Stabilise your strong emotions and use them as fuel for you endeavours. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Connect with the stabilizing force of the day, Cancer. It’s important for you to keep at least one foot on the ground, as powerful and intense emotions are likely to try to take over the scene.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Your strong opinions might come into conflict with strong emotions today. Be aware that fountains of intensity are likely to spring from you. Realise that you might need pay less attention. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Consciously, realise that you’re someone unique and special, Virgo. Remember this through the day and let your actions reflect this affirmation. There’s a rather distinct intensity to the day. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You can either be depressed and weighed down by the intense emotionalism that’s likely to well up, or you can take this incredible intensity and put it to good use. The choice is yours.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 Combine today’s grounding force with a bit of emotional intensity from your heart to create a powerful combination of spirit that will surely make an impact on whatever you contact. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Your lighthearted social demeanor could find a hard time fitting in with the general mood of the crowd today. You might find that you’re better off simply locating a quiet place and retreating from the group. Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You should be able to put on your famous smile this morning and keep it on all day. Advertise your beautiful soul to the world. If other people are sad, it’s fine to sympathise, but don’t bear their ailments for them.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20 Chances are that there will be an emotional bite to the day that might put something of a hostile tone on anything you encounter. The key is to not get so fixed in your ways that you turn away experiences.