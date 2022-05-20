Aries - March 21 - April 20
Remember that it’s OK to have a little downtime, Aries. Don’t feel like you have to always be up and on stage. Take some time to be mellow and quiet. Today is one of those intense days.
Taurus - April 21 - May 20
This is your day to shine, Taurus. Everyone else may be squirming under the prevailing energy of the day, but you should be perfectly equipped to deal with any events that come your way.
Gemini - May 21 - June 21
Give thanks to the people who are most precious to you, Gemini. You’ll find that words cut to the core issues much more easily. Stabilise your strong emotions and use them as fuel for you endeavours.
Cancer - June 22 - July 22
Connect with the stabilizing force of the day, Cancer. It’s important for you to keep at least one foot on the ground, as powerful and intense emotions are likely to try to take over the scene.
Leo - July 23 -August 22
Your strong opinions might come into conflict with strong emotions today. Be aware that fountains of intensity are likely to spring from you. Realise that you might need pay less attention.
Virgo - August 23 - September 22
Consciously, realise that you’re someone unique and special, Virgo. Remember this through the day and let your actions reflect this affirmation. There’s a rather distinct intensity to the day.
Libra - September 23 - October 22
You can either be depressed and weighed down by the intense emotionalism that’s likely to well up, or you can take this incredible intensity and put it to good use. The choice is yours.
Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20
Combine today’s grounding force with a bit of emotional intensity from your heart to create a powerful combination of spirit that will surely make an impact on whatever you contact.
Capricorn - December 21 - January 19
Your lighthearted social demeanor could find a hard time fitting in with the general mood of the crowd today. You might find that you’re better off simply locating a quiet place and retreating from the group.
Aquarius - January 20 - February 18
You should be able to put on your famous smile this morning and keep it on all day. Advertise your beautiful soul to the world. If other people are sad, it’s fine to sympathise, but don’t bear their ailments for them.
Pisces - February 19 - March 20
Chances are that there will be an emotional bite to the day that might put something of a hostile tone on anything you encounter. The key is to not get so fixed in your ways that you turn away experiences.
Your mood should be quite good today, Pisces, and you’ll be well supported by the people around you. The key is to bring intense feelings directly to the table as you experience them.