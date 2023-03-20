Aries - March 21 - April 20 Pay attention today. There may be some unethical behaviour occurring at work, and it could trigger some long-buried anger. You may have difficulty keeping your emotions in check, but you need to.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Check and double-check any information that comes your way today. There’s deception and discontent in the air, which is an unfortunate combination under any circumstances. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Don’t take your bank or portfolio statement at face value today. Financial errors are likely. Someone may want you to see things from his or her viewpoint, which may not be based on fact. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You won’t feel particularly social today. You’d be happiest at home with a good book, a good meal, and no contact with the outside world. Alas, such solitude isn’t always possible.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 All isn't quiet at home today. There’s tension in the air. You can’t shake the feeling that someone is lying. You’re a peacemaker by nature, so your inclination is to suppress your suspicions. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

It’s strange how past incidents can still cause pain in the present. Today you may feel overwhelmed by memories of a particularly traumatic incident. No one is more surprised than you by your reaction. Libra - September 23 - October 22 It’s apparent that something underhanded and unethical is occurring at your job today. Co-workers could try to manipulate situations and take advantage of proprietary information.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Don’t trust anyone today, not even people you consider friends. There are indications of deception all around, especially at work. Be sure to check the facts of any situation. Don’t take anyone’s word. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Don’t trust anything related to money or contracts today. This isn’t a good day to enter into any kind of contract, whether it’s starting an investment program, negotiating a salary, or changing banks. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 This isn’t the day for contracts or legal work of any kind. You may think you understand everything about a document, but you don’t. The atmosphere is ripe for misinformation and misunderstanding.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Trust your instincts regarding anyone you meet today. There are unethical people around, and one of them may enter your circle. Stay home and save contracts and bureaucracy for another day. Pisces - February 19 - March 20