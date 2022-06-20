Aries - March 21 - April 20 You might feel a little gloomy and perhaps have no idea why. Retrace your steps for the past few days. Look within to find out if anything could have awakened unconscious memories from the past.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 One of your closest friends could be in a rotten mood today. This person might be short with everyone. This could be due more to personal problems and little, if anything, to do with you or anyone else. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

A project that you’re excited about could require some intense solitary work today. You might feel as if the walls are closing in on you, but you need to concentrate in order to get the best possible results. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Have you been spending a lot of time pushing your body physically? If so, you may be feeling the effects today. Muscle aches and exhaustion could be taking their toll on you. Take care of yourself for a while.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 A troubled night with little sleep could have you feeling out of sorts and not like doing much socialising today. If you can, work on projects at home alone where you can stop and take a nap if you want. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Perhaps you were able to see friends or neighbours a day or so ago but today you don’t feel like socialising. Nerve strain and other stresses might leave you more in the mood to be alone. Libra -September 24 - October 23 You probably aren’t going to feel very social today. In fact, you’re likely to want to work on tasks alone if you can. This might be good for you, since you need to concentrate without being distracted.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November The need to concentrate may necessitate that you isolate yourself in order to fully focus on the task at hand. This is fortunate, because you’ll accomplish a lot more than you would otherwise. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Research on a subject related to a project could have you heading to a place where you can read without being constantly distracted. Your concentration is high and you’re likely to accomplish a lot. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 You could run into friends or neighbours, but you probably won’t feel like stopping to talk with them. You’re apt to be working on something important that you’ll want to get back to as soon as possible.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Other responsibilities could force you to postpone work on personal projects that mean a lot to you. This could be frustrating and you’re likely to want to sequester yourself with whatever you need to do. Pieces - February 20 - March 20