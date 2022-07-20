Aries - March 21 - April 20 Restlessness may plague you throughout the day because you could be brimming over with physical energy but have no outlet for it. Put on an exercise video and do aerobics while you wait.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Though current business and money matters could well encounter obstacles, at this time you may find yourself reaping the rewards of past efforts. Your persevering nature assures more success. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Today your powers of persuasion are at an all-time high. This is a good day to ask for a raise or promote a new project. Your drive to gain recognition for your accomplishments may necessitate the public eye. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 This day bodes well for accomplishments in business and finance. Long-term investments of either time or funds may finally pay off. New opportunities could come your way.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Your insight, creativity, and inventiveness are in full swing and new ideas come thick and fast. However, you might find yourself too caught up in boring, mundane tasks to do very much about it. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

As a natural healer, you might find yourself experiencing a rush of transformative energy today, which you should put into practice. This is a great time to go for a massage or study natural healing. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Be prepared to work diligently toward making your dreams a reality today. Success is definitely on the way, though it may not be approaching quite as quickly as you might like.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You could find it harder than usual to wake up this morning as your energy may be flagging. Personal or professional pressures might stir feelings of futility, but don’t fall into this trap. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Today it might suddenly hit you that you have a lot of unfinished tasks that need to be completed, and this might lead to a case of the blues. The process appears more overwhelming than it is. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Business and financial matters look promising today but you could find yourself torn between the need to attend to these matters and the desire to relax at home. It might be best to choose the former.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Today matters surrounding business and finances need immediate attention, and this could prove a bit disheartening. Do you have a lot of unfinished tasks that have piled up? Gear up and get to them. Pieces - February 20 - March 20