Aries - March 21 - April 20

Your level of imagination and inspiration should be operating at a very high level today, Aries, so if you’ve been planning to start a new artistic project, this is the day to do it.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

A group with which you’re affiliated could ask you to take care of a few tasks. This might involve making phone calls, running errands, or both. Your energy and enthusiasm are high.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Important project might need to be completed today in order to meet a deadline or fulfil a promise. This could require a lot of mental and physical effort on your part, which could prove somewhat stressful.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

A long-awaited vacation may be coming up soon for you. The study of travel books might be on your agenda for today. You could spend much of your day making the necessary arrangements.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

This could prove to be a very busy day. Someone close to you might come to you for advice on how to manage their resources, perhaps because of successes you’ve had in the past..

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Social events, probably family related, could take up a lot of your time today. They might involve outings, perhaps to parks or other recreational areas. You’ll enjoy it so much.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Your home today could be like Grand Central Station, with lots of people coming and going and a lot of activity taking place within the house itself. The phone could be also ringing off the hook.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

This is probably going to shape up to be a busy and rather chaotic day. You might find yourself spending a lot of time out and about. You may need to run a lot of errands and see a number of people.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today you should be feeling very energetic, both physically and mentally, and you’re likely to feel rather anxious for some physical activity. Go for a workout if you have time or for a short walk if you don’t.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Your intuition is running rather high, so you might know instinctively what friends, lovers, and children are feeling before they tell you. You could also pick up a lot of their anxieties as well.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Some boring paperwork regarding money, which you may have been putting off, might need to be executed today. Bills may need to be paid, deposits put in the bank, and new accounts opened.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Your level of physical and mental energy should be very high today, and so you could feel restless throughout the morning. As a result, you might spend your afternoon and evening out and about.

