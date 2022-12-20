Aries - March 21 - April 20 Take care of chores that have been hanging over your head. You may want to make changes that will not be to others’ liking. You will upset your partner if you have spent money on unnecessary things.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Sudden good fortune will help you cover your debts. Make changes to your living quarters that will please the whole family. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Sudden changes regarding friendships are likely to occur if you have tried to change others. Your lover may be annoyed if you have been flirtatious. Travel will stimulate your need for exciting new things. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Problems with your mate will develop if you don’t let them have their way. Opportunities to travel will develop through peers. Problems with female members of your family may play on your emotions.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Romance is likely if you can bring yourself to go out with friends. Don’t hesitate to voice your opinions when it comes to matters pertaining to work. Friends and relatives may be hard to take today. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t overspend or give too freely to others. New partnerships will develop if you join investment groups. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Don’t play on your partner’s emotions. Do not push your opinions or try to reform your emotional partner today. Take time to visit someone who has been confined due to illness.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 If you’re already in a relationship, use this added energy passionately. Emotional upset at work will set you back. Your ability to organise and get everyone together will enhance your popularity. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Socialising will be more than just entertaining. Don’t make those you live with feel unloved or unworthy. Lowered vitality could affect your work. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You can get ahead if you are willing to take a partner. You will be overly sensitive when dealing with your personal life. It’s hard to stay mad if the object of the anger refuses to react.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Try to stay understand both sides of a situation. Don’t allow personal problems to conflict with work duties. Your self esteem will come back if you take part in functions that allow you to be in the limelight. Pisces - February 19 - March 20