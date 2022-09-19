Aries - March 21 - April 20 If you’re emotionally and mentally prepared to go on a new, exciting life journey, the opportunity will present itself. Break free of the mundane and seek less conventional ways of living.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You’ll be tested, so brace yourself for the unexpected. A large piece of your life is coming into question at this time, and you’re being forced to face the music. If it is, you should be able to deal with this challenge. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You have lots of energy at your disposal, but it’s erratic and powerful. You have the stamina to make major changes, and the opportunity to break free from any restrictions that hold you back. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 It’s time to take a bold step forward. Have confidence in yourself and all the careful planning you’ve been doing for the past few months. The opportunity is there. All you need to do is jump on it.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Positive energy is coming your way. You should look for the opportunities that are right in front of you. Clear away all the things that have limited you in the past. The future is wide open. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Be on your toes and expect the unexpected. People may be acting out in rash, outlandish ways, so go with the flow. You have a tremendous ability to roll with the punches and still come out unscathed. Libra - September 23 - October 22 If you’ve put in your time and done your homework, this day can prove very rewarding. Watch out for incredible opportunities hiding nearby. Shed the chains and live the way you want to live.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Arguments can explode out of nowhere, so have your helmet ready. Think before you act and don’t feel pressured to get involved in something that makes you feel uncomfortable. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Break free of the humdrum and launch into something exciting. Take part in an online class that expands your mind. Consider yoga, tarot, or any form of martial arts. You have a tremendous amount of energy. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Action is the word of the day. Whether you’re initiating it or feeling the brunt of it, you’ll be caught up in the vortex of it. Try not to lose your temper, and don’t be surprised if people act rashly and insensitively.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today may be filled with sudden changes and unexpected events. The energy is electric and strong. People will act in erratic, powerful bursts. Try to stay centred and maintain your focus. Pisces - February 19 - March 20