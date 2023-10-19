Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your creativity is at a peak, though you may not be aware of it due to your focus on your work and social life. But don’t be surprised if you have a vision, seemingly from out of the blue.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Try to be careful of missing the forest for the trees today. You may be concentrating on a detail in your personal or professional life that isn’t as crucial to the big picture as you think. Let it go. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You might feel as though your head is in the clouds today. After the frantic pace you’ve kept up at work, your mind has decided to take some time off. Try to relax and have fun in your dizzy state! Leo - July 23 - August 22 Expect to hear from people you haven’t heard from in some time. Make a cup of tea and savour every correspondence. You could feel nostalgic for the “good old days” when life seemed simpler.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22 Try to be extra patient and affectionate toward your loved ones today. A child, lover, or pet needs some of the special attention and reassurance that only you can provide. Try to make this a priority.

Your intuition is high right now, enabling you to accurately tune in to others’ dreams. This can be a bit tricky in a social situation. Someone could be saying one thing when you know they’re thinking another. Libra - September 23 - October 22 It’s likely that you’ve been feeling the urge to exercise your imagination. As much as you enjoy your profession, there isn’t much chance to stretch your mind and show your creative visual side.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 This is a good day to let go. If someone has hurt or disappointed you, it’s time to forgive and move on. Holding a grudge isn’t going to get you anywhere. In fact, it’s probably eating away at your heart. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Resist the urge to go on a shopping spree today. You may be trying to fill a void or compensate for another area of your life that isn’t going as well as you’d like. Try instead to do a little meditation. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You’re feeling especially sensitive today. Your intuition is operating at a very high level. With people wearing their hearts on their sleeves now, it’s very easy to tap into others’ emotions. Take advantage.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You’re in a fun and festive mood with today's planetary aspects. Tonight you should plan a house full of people, because you’re going to need an audience. Your flair for drama is working overtime. Pisces - February 19 - March 20