Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your balancing powers will be put to the test today when your desire to fight conflicts with your need to plan. You might be even more indecisive than usual as a result of this internal tension.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Try not to get too frustrated by the indecisiveness that plagues you today. The longer you stand still, the harder it will be to get moving. The key is to find a balance between planning and forcefulness. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Indecisiveness could be your biggest nemesis today. The general tone of the day is apt to be quite explosive as a feeling of restriction and discipline comes into conflict with a need to fight and conquer. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your plans meet with harsh opposition today. You’ve been going along at a slow and steady pace, but you will find that abrasive tension arises the more you try to force your will on others.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Getting your opinions out now may stir up the maelstrom even more, but ultimately, it’s for the best. There is an explosive tone in the air right now that’s difficult to ignore, but you need to handle it. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your best plan of attack is to not attack at all. There is enough aggressiveness out there. You don’t need to add any more to the fray. Let others duke it out. Your job is to wait until the dust settles. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You might need to put on the brakes. Your present trajectory isn’t quite in line with the people and energy around you. Make sure you aren’t stepping on other people’s toes with your abrasive behaviour.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 If you’ve been reluctant to make a move, you should consider why. A negative comment from someone else? Feeling like you aren’t quite prepared for the consequences of your actions? Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Discipline and a solid plan are your friends. Slow your approach and consider the consequences of your actions. This is the time to concentrate on what you need to get done and devise a plan to make it happen. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You might experience a bit of an internal conflict today and be you're unsure how to proceed. One side feels an urge to fight, while another side – a more mental aspect – asks you to keep this urge under wraps.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 It may be hard to connect with others today. People may be rather indecisive. On the other hand, people are apt to be more malleable. This could be a good time to take charge. Pisces - February 19 - March 20