Aries - March 21 - April 20 Restriction might weigh heavily on you today. Perhaps you’re being reminded that there are some details that you need to take care of. Perhaps you need a more disciplined approach in your life.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Try not to worry too much today. Take care of details and work to get things accomplished. Check things off your list and you’ll feel much better about yourself and the direction you’re headed. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Aspects of your life that you’ve neglected lately might haunt you on a day like today. Make sure you’re keeping up with all your responsibilities. Things may come to a dramatic climax at this time. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You might find it easier to connect with others at this time. It would behoove you to reconnect with friends or family members you may have lost touch with. Their energy can bring a different perspective.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You will find that disciplined actions are the best way to go about your day today. Stay focused on your path. You can accomplish many tasks at the same time if you play your cards right. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Decisions will be even more difficult to make than usual today. On the one hand, you may feel a need to stabilise, while on the other hand find that your energy is raging in a million different directions. Libra - September 23 - October 22 There’s a solid grounding to the day that might have you feeling less than energetic about getting the ball rolling. Don’t be surprised if there’s a sense of restriction and duty weighing you down.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Things will go more and more in your favor over the next four weeks, although today you might find that they’re slow to get moving. It could be that there is a bit of stress on your body. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Discipline and a sense of duty have been major themes for you lately. It might seem like someone has put the brakes on a current plan of yours. Try not to see this as negative. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Your ego and physical vitality should experience a boost today. Try to hone in on the solid, grounding energy that’s encouraging you to come to terms with your emotions.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 It might be hard to find the exact direction you’re looking for today. It could be that there’s a strong force urging you to slow down and be practical with your energy. This may not be the advice you want. Pisces - February 19 - March 20