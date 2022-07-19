Aries - March 21 - April 20 Reclaim control of things that might be holding you back now, Aries. You may find that there’s an element of restriction to the day that’s keeping you from getting where you want to be.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Be selective when it comes to expressing your passion today, Taurus. Remember that less is more. You don’t have to use a tremendous number of bells and whistles in order to get your point across. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

In general, your spirit is upbeat, freedom loving, and adventurous, Gemini. Today, however, you might find that it’s a bit more intense and possibly somber, especially when it comes to romantic issues. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 It’s important for you not to overanalyze every little detail of your situation now, Cancer, especially when it comes to love and romance issues. You could be jumping to ridiculous conclusions.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 When it comes to love and romance, you may find yourself in a bit of a pickle, Leo. There’s a request for greater commitment now. You may be unsure about how to respond. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Your romantic, sensitive nature comes alive today, Virgo, and you may find yourself searching for the security of a close lover. You’re apt to be pickier than usual - not just anyone will do anymore. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Tension in your romantic life is apt to well up today, Libra. More than likely, there are certain responsibilities that you feel you have to attend to that take you away from your intimate experience with another.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You could be feeling the pressure of time now, Scorpio. At this point in your life you may be more aware than ever of your limited time left on this planet. Perhaps you’re thinking more about love and romance. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Situations regarding love and romance are likely to get much heavier and more intense now, Sagittarius. Are you ready to make a deeper commitment to the one you love?. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 The love and romance department should be going pretty well for you now, Capricorn. This is the time to probe more deeply into your current affair with that person who catches your eye.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Your incredible passion and creativity are taking center stage, Aquarius. It’s also quite possible that there’s a great restlessness within you egging you on to take things to the next level. Pieces - February 20 - March 20