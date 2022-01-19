Aries - March 21 - April 20

Not only do you want to live life to the fullest every second, you also feel the need to leave your special mark on the world you live in. You just have to be creative in life. You can’t help it.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Your mind is in a period of great activity, and your curiosity about the world around you is practically insatiable. You’re interested in anything and everything. You want to be able to understand everything.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

It’s very difficult for you to reconcile your desire for creativity and originality in your life to the constraints that society puts on you to be an efficient, productive person. This is one of the great days.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You seem to have a lot of resentment toward someone who may have hurt you. Don’t keep these feelings inside or they’ll eat away at you. Take advantage of your day today.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

You may feel like hiding yourself away in your ivory tower and watching the performance that is going on before your eyes. And why not, if this allows you to get the perspective you need on things?

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Have you been wanting to talk to your partner about something important? Well, it’s up to you to make the first move. In fact, that’s just what your partner is waiting for you to do.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

You’re a very independent person and you hate it when anything gets in your way. That’s all right, but you may want to take a look at your f

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You may be quite successful if you’re ready to defend the things you really care about. Pretend that you’re the director of a film and that you’ve just met a potential producer for your movie.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You have a kind of creativity that knows no bounds today, and a kind of originality that knows no limits. How are you going to go about expressing this rich creativity that abounds inside of you?

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

This is an ideal day to take a look at your financial situation, so get out your bank statements or dividend reports. Try and pretend that you’re with your banker and describing your situation.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

You may have been worrying about something you did recently that you aren’t very proud of. The reality you’ve been trying to run away from lately will be right before your eyes.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

You may have learned that the hard way, but that’s OK. Today you could feel like putting your friendships in some kind of order and getting a bit of perspective on things. It’s time to figure it out.

