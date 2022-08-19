Aries - March 21 - April 20 Even if you think you don’t adjust well, you have far more adaptability than you realise. Without change, life would become stagnant and lifeless. It wouldn’t be long before you grow unsatisfied and bored.

Taurus- April 21 - May 20 Back in the old days, great rulers believed so strongly in the insight of dreams that they employed interpreters. Whether you think dreams are mystical insights or random thoughts, you can gain a lot from it. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Even if you tend to listen more to your reason, put that aside. While your ears can hear words, your intuition can hear what's between the lines and provide you with a much bigger picture. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Feed your mind with new knowledge, Cancer. Visit an internet bookstore or read some interesting information online. If you have more time, visit the library, if possible, or explore courses that you might like.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 No one likes to experience them, and we’d sooner forget them once awake, the quickest way to ensure they don’t return is to understand what they're saying. What frightens you? Do you feel insecure? Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Are you still in touch with them? The energy from today’s planetary aspects can lend strength and encouragement to this part of your life. Take hold of the things you want most of all. Libra- September 23 - October 22 Today’s a good day to check into advancing your career or education, Libra. The energy favours expansion and growth. When was the last time you learned a new skill? It doesn't have to be work related, either.

Scorpio- October 23 - November 21 It can be easy to trust more in concrete, factual reality than in the things you can’t touch, yet your intuition can serve you more than you may realise. That gut feeling you experience can guide you. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Use your creativity to make things happen today. This doesn’t have to take the form of a finished product. You can come up with new and innovative ways to approach a task, project, or problem. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 The web has an infinite number of resources and information to explore. Not only that, but your community and local colleges offer various online courses to choose from. Think about what you'd enjoy.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Doing this every now and then can add knowledge and expand your life. The day’s planetary aspects favour such growth. Your willingness to walk a different path can give you far more than you imagine. Pisces- February 19 - March 20