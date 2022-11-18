Aries - March 21 - April 20 Put on your traveling shoes. Fear of the unknown may have prompted you to postpone certain trips. You claimed you were too busy, but no one really believed this, not even you.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Something is currently compelling you to be more of a world citizen than usual. You feel as though the roots of your identity, such as your family background and social standing, are dissolving little. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your surroundings are currently changing. Perhaps your circle of friends has already undergone a major change. The fact is that you no longer have so many prejudices about the people you meet. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You’re demystifying the concept of talent. You used to look enviously at others. Now you understand that the person who aroused your envy with is just someone who had the self-confidence in the face of risk.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Are you thinking of going into business for yourself? Being self-employed doesn’t automatically mean you will have more freedom. Think about it. Base your decision on reality and not fantasy. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Within the next few days, you’re likely to gain access to dimensions of perception you never suspected. Perhaps you will become aware of certain energy phenomena. Don’t be frightened. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Often fiery temperaments like yours are drawn to fight for great causes despite the better judgment of more down-to-earth people. As a result, you have great leadership potential that may emerge today.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your optimism is likely to receive a little boost today. A memorable emotional encounter may be the source of some extra zeal. Or you may derive great satisfaction from being part of a group. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Perhaps you should suspend your inhibitions for the day, and let your dreams guide you. It would certainly be a relief. Who knows? You might conjure up some reality from the stuff of your dreams. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 This is the type of day you enjoy. The climate is positive, and the energy is flowing. It’s as though you have a magic wand. You give it a wave and – presto – the day’s tasks and chores are done!

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 If the world collapsed today, you wouldn’t bat an eyelash. You’re perfectly content sailing along on cloud nine! The source of your bliss could be that new person in your life. You can yield to the magic. Pisces - February 19 - March 20