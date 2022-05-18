Aries - March 21 - April 20 Has it been difficult these past few days to communicate with those close to you? Are you a little skeptical about your charm? In fact, have you been feeling somewhat unsure of yourself in general?.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 It has been fairly easy for you to detect the truth behind the situations you’ve encountered lately. However, beginning today, your analytical abilities won’t be so reliable. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

How intense the past few days have been! You could spend months just reflecting on these recent experiences. But the mood isn’t conducive to introspection right now. Grow up. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 The day ahead may help you break away from the surrounding gloom and doom. A more playful influence is trying to make its way into your relationships, especially your emotional commitments.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Sometimes you feel like you’re navigating through a thick fog, but the obscurity will finally lift today. You can expect an invitation to take a little trip or an offer to belong to a special group. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Were you the target of unpleasant criticism? You take these slights to heart. Beginning today, and throughout the days to come, you can expect to withdraw somewhat in order to lick your wounds. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Having a personal opinion on any question isn’t the most difficult thing in the world to do, Libra. The current celestial energy is marking a change toward a mindset that is more scientifically oriented.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You’re at the end of the lengthy volume you were writing on your inner life. You’ll have to integrate what you’ve learned with the different emotions and situations that you’re in now. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Seduction through words is your real power, Sagittarius. You have a great talent for anything involving words. So you’re going to be able to attract even more admirers around you today. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 With today’s celestial energy, you’re going to feel like you’re on vacation, Capricorn. This planetary configuration often gives people the feeling of having a fresh mind and calm disposition.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Do you say yes every time someone asks for a favor, Aquarius? Is it sometimes hard to find time for yourself because you’re so busy coming to the rescue of a friend or family member? Pisces - February 19 - March 20