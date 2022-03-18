Aries - March 21 - April 20

Trust that you have all the facts you need today. You should be feeling quite good, emotionally. Use this self-confidence to make great strides in whatever you want to accomplish.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

You may find yourself emotionally challenged by a strong force demanding your attention. Your hyperawareness to every situation might be driving you a bit crazy. Perhaps you need to tone things down.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You have the opportunity to do some intense self-healing, so you communicate more directly with your core self without the distractions of other people. Do what you can to hone in on the internal issues.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You might be a bit confused with the mood of the day, which fosters quick action and a sporadic approach to things. More than likely, this approach isn’t exactly in line with your usual methodical protocol.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Accessorise with wild sneakers and a striped jacket. Let the oddball within you shine brightly! This is a terrific day for you, and you should feel free to express yourself openly and loudly to the world.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Feel free to enlist your own creativity today to solve any problem that may come your way. Don’t feel like you absolutely need to take a rational and methodical approach today.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

The energy of the day is electric, and you could find yourself bouncing from task to task and person to person. Things are apt to happen when you least expect them, so be prepared for surprises.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You might feel as if your heart is playing tricks on you today. Perhaps you’re coming up against a strong force that’s causing you to doubt yourself in some way. Don’t be conned by loud, obnoxious talk.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

There is a great deal of unexpected communication coming your way today, but be careful about the people you trust. There’s an element of fantasy factored into the picture. This might cause some disruption.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

You may find that people aren’t necessarily very sympathetic to your feelings today. It’s quite possible that they’re more responsive to facts and information than emotions.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

You may feel as if people have turned against you today and that they’ve suddenly lost interest in what you have to say. Maybe this is a reflection of your own inability to truly listen to someone else talking.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Let your emotions play with your imagination today, and feel free to discuss your findings openly with others. Don’t get caught up in so rational a frame of mind that you refuse to acknowledge sense.

