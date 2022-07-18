Aries - March 21 - April 20 Social responsibilities might appear to be hitting you all at once. As a naturally polite and socially astute person, you might feel obligated to accept any and all invitations.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Important communications regarding finances could come today, Taurus, and it might be fortuitous if you follow up on them right away. Once that’s done, you’ll probably want to relax. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Your sensual side is likely to show itself today. You might find yourself viewing young folks in tight jeans more appreciatively than you usually do. Racy novels and movies might also suddenly seem appealing. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Ingenious techniques for growing your money could come your way today, Cancer. While you aren’t one to jump into anything, you’re certainly likely to give these ideas serious thought.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Today you’re likely to be in just the right place at the right time to meet the right person. You’re overdue for a lucky break and probably not expecting it. You may start the day in a restless and frustrated state. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

You might wake up this morning, look in the mirror, and decide that you hate what you see even though you probably look fine. This is a good day to shop for new clothes or get a haircut. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Today you could find yourself seeking self-knowledge through relationships, Libra, especially through assisting those you love. Someone is troubled and needs your help.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Do you have a romantic evening planned for tonight? If so, it’s likely to turn out to be all you’d hoped for. You’ll be especially attractive, and your naturally warm and loving nature will be very apparent. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

You could feel restless and anxious to get out in the open for a while today, Sagittarius, but mundane tasks could force you to postpone it. Someone you care about might ask for a favour. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 At some point during the day you might find yourself involved in a project that piques your interest far more than usual. You could throw yourself more deeply into it than is necessary now.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Are you hoping to accomplish a goal that you’ve been working toward for a long time? Don’t let delays cause you to fear that it will never happen. It could block your creative energy. Pieces - February 20 - March 20