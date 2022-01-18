Aries - March 21 - April 20

If you have been having problems in your love life, don’t expect things to get any better today. The people around you might find you irritable! It may seem that anything anyone says gets on your nerves.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

This could be a very studious day for you. But you love to work, and you will get all the work you can handle today. It’s a good day to work on all those things in your life that still need a little attention.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You probably pay a great deal of attention to what other people think of you. It may often be hard for you to make decisions in delicate situations for fear of being misjudged, even if you know you must.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You probably enjoy exploring the innermost recesses of your own human nature. Yet today you may need to be a bit more rational. You may feel as if you’ve been beaten at your own game.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

On days like today it’s important to take time out to reflect upon the events of the past few days. Is it possible you’ve decided to change certain things about yourself and your behavior?

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Over the last few weeks, you may have made some good progress in learning to express your emotions. If you aren’t careful, there may be someone around you who may destroy the progress you’ve made.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Your day will be challenging, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. The planetary configurations today will push you to lay the foundation for the projects you’ve been planning. Go with the flow.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Today, you may find you have a certain gift for productivity. Everything you touch turns to gold, yet you may be under the impression that you can’t provide everything you need for yourself.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today the people around you could seem much more serious than usual. You could even decide to get away from them and go hide out just for the day, for example, in a movie theater watching an afternoon film.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

The time has come to deal with some of the important questions you may have been avoiding. It is important to take a look at your life at home and see what you can do change the negative atmosphere.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

You may be a specialist at manipulating concepts to understand any problem that comes your way. If this is true, people have already told you that thinking is fine, but you have to put all that thinking into practice!

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Today begins an exciting period in your personal life. It’s time for new beginnings in your relationship. You may be ready to make the changes you and your partner have been considering for quite some time.

