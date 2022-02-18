Aries - March 21 - April 20

To put it mildly, she isn’t in a good mood. Work hard, be very sweet to everyone, and make copious use of your innate diplomacy. Avoid confrontation with people you do no like.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Travel may cause more problems than it's worth today. You may forget some vital items when packing or there could be too little time to get everything ready. Your plane could be delayed.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Finances may cause an upset between you and a friend today. Perhaps this person owes you money and can't pay it back, or vice versa. If this is the case, try to work out some kind of arrangement.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

A social event could put you in touch with someone who's carrying around a lot of bitterness. This won't be pleasant for you, as this person could well see you as the perfect listening post for their problems.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

The workplace could be very hectic today as a colleague prepares to leave on an important business trip. Nerves could be strained and tempers short. Try to stay focused and get everything necessary done.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You may have a wonderful day today. Your imagination, intuition, and creativity are all high, and inspiration for new artistic works could be filling your heart. You'll be happy to discuss your ideas.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Your home could be a very busy place today. Visitors could come and go, probably annoying you at times. You might also find yourself having to soothe outbursts on the part of a member of your household.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Someone you work with might need a sympathetic shoulder to cry on today. Stresses on the job extend beyond everyone's capacity to endure, so don't be surprised if a colleague sheds a few tears.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Children or possibly some close friends or a love interest could be upset today. The financial coffers aren't full enough to afford something they think they absolutely have to have right now.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Worry about a family member may be on your mind today. This person could be all wrought up over work or a break up. Say whatever reassuring words you can muster, but don't expect him or her to respond.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Uneasy feelings may be plaguing you throughout the day. There could appear to be no valid reason for this. Everything seems to be going well for you, and no one close to you has anything heavy going on.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

A friend could well be upset or even angry with you today. There may be nothing you can do to reassure her at this time, so it's best to give what reassurances you can and then back off.

