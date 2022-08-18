Aries - March 21 - April 20 If you feel tired you may need to close your eyes and listen to soothing music. You work hard most of the time, so do your body and mind some good and just relax and listen to your favourite music.

Taurus- April 21 - May 20 Today could bring some strong feelings. This may not be new, as you generally tend to feel things deeply. Finding a way to express this could sometimes be tough for you. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Consider that artistic expression can happen in many ways. The way you arrange your home or workspace is an artistic expression, as are how you dress and do your hair. You are uniquely artistic. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You may find that today brings great physical strength. You may want to do some really challenging, physical work. Do some yard work or clean out closets. Consider donating items that you don’t use.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Get into doing things today. Activities that require focus are supported. Your physical strength will compel you to do something active. If you've been feeling tired, this can put an end to it. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your active side may show today. While you can be extremely focused on “thinking” work, you also love enjoy physical work. This is a good day to get a lot accomplished. You’ll probably enjoy it very much. Libra- September 23 - October 22 If you’ve been feeling tired or sick lately, this will probably turn around for you today. Bouts of moodiness can be a real drain. Your emotional state has a pronounced effect on the way your body feels.

Scorpio- October 23 - November 21 You’ll probably be busy today and this may suit you just fine. This can really work in favor if you have some tasks to catch up on. Being energetic, active, and productive is natural for you. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today your ability to stand up for your decisions and not let others sway you may be enhanced. This will be especially strong if you've solved a problem. Things are working in your favour. Follow your heart. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may feel a need to get moving today. Almost everyone at times prefers quiet activities, books, art, and even just sitting around to physical activity. But your health can suffer if you're too inactive.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You’ll probably find that you have a ton of energy to put into all kinds of activities. Finish any work that still needs completion, consider doing some cleaning and organising, or see about getting out for fun. Pisces- February 19 - March 20