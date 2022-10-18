Aries - March 21 - April 20 Investments that deal with money can be extremely prosperous. Try to avoid functions that will bring you in contact with those you find difficult to get along with. This is a good day to check out your investments.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Focus on what’s important rather than spreading yourself too thin and accomplishing little. You can make life easier for an older member of your family. Visit friends or relatives you rarely see. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Don’t avoid your true feelings. Being unappreciated by your boss could make it hard to do your work effectively. Be up front if you don’t want to be embarrassed. Ease the anguish by offering assistance. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Set a limit on the amount you’re willing to spend, and be sure to stick to it. You will be emotional when dealing with coworkers or employers. Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Talk to peers who you trust in order to get sound advice. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent. There could be opposition or temper tantrums on the home front. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Someone you live with will be quite unreasonable today. Your diplomatic approach and rather outgoing nature will enhance your reputation and bring you the support you needed. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Don’t be too quick to respond to a plea for help. You can enhance your cash flow if you pick up skills. You can open up to your mate about this relationship.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You’re on the right track and you can make money if you are willing to go out on a limb. Don’t let emotional upset force you into the poorhouse. Jealous colleagues may try to undermine you. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your need to put great detail into everything you do may cause you to miss the overall picture. It’s a good time for long awaited relationships to begin. Investments may not be as lucrative as you thought. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Don’t let your emotions interfere with your efficiency. You may have a problem with someone you live with if you don’t include them in your gathering. Try to get every one involved.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Talk to someone with experience about budgets or consolidating debts. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your energy into moneymaking ventures. Pisces - February 19 - March 20