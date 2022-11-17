Aries - March 21 - April 20 There’s a benefit to joining people in a social or family situation. Your role today is to bridge communication gaps. Be aware of details that need doing, but don’t feel like you have to do them all yourself.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Calm down and get organised before you spread your ideas to others. This is especially true when it comes to love and romance. As soon as this topic comes up, you tense up and erupt inappropriately. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You’ve reached a climactic time of year regarding love and romance. This is when your dream materialises, or you realise that all your efforts are failures. It all depends on how you played your cards. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your emotions are solid and you feel good. At the same time, you may be tongue-tied. You’re having a hard time expressing your true feelings in the way you’d like to, especially when it comes to love.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Matters of love and romance should be going well, but try not to overdo it. Be careful of getting so caught up in the fantasy of romance that you fail to take care of the details. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

This is one of those days when the road forks and you must decide which way to go. You just go with the flow. But now things are flowing in multiple directions. Stick with the way that seems most natural. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Your plane is fueled, and your bags packed, but for some reason, you just can’t seem to get off the ground. Perhaps there are details of the trip that you haven’t taken into account.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 The person who is most organised and stable will win the race, so let it be you. Be careful, though. Before you know it, the phone rings and suddenly you’re trapped with no escape. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your brain is buzzing in high gear. Anyone else would get dizzy trying to process even a fraction of the things that filter through your head in one day. The key for you is to not speak every single thought aloud. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may have a hard time relating to people in social situations. Perhaps you’re frustrated at hearing the same shallow conversations over and over. There’s no sense in torturing yourself.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Things have been going well lately in the romance department. You find that communication has improved, and the witty banter is invigorating and educational. Today there may be a blip on the radar. Pisces - February 19 - March 20