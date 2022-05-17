Aries - March 21 - April 20 You may have felt somewhat frustrated in your initiatives over the past few days. Either outside obstacles, such as delays, or inner restraints, such as your own apathy, presented a clear challenge to you.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 It will be a stimulating day for you! You’ll have no trouble channeling your energy into activities. But don’t be surprised if you encounter resistance. As creative as your ideas are, they may not suit everyone. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Be careful not to lose your temper today. You’re chomping at the bit these days, although your daring nature has been reined in by constraints. It’s useless to entertain grandiose illusions at the moment. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today time will stop. Use this pause to reflect on your motivations. The clues from the Zodiac seem to suggest that you’re currently settling questions that concern the fate of another person.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Overall, the climate is tense at work and at home. You’ll sense a feeling of restlessness and a longing for change, but you’ll also feel a reluctance to make any real moves in that direction. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You can interpret the day ahead as an open-ended question about you. You may have noticed certain physical or psychological aspects of yourself that make you uncomfortable. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Sometimes people might reproach you for being less than tactful in relationships. Today’s energies are going to help you be more sensitive. You’ll feel as though you suddenly have a greater capacity for listening.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You have an unusual gift for making a situation seem less dramatic. Today, you’ll witness crises of all kinds. You will be the one who reassures people, and the one who can sum up the situation objectively. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Dare to express your ideas without fear of ridicule. This is what the planetary configuration has to say to you today. This is exactly what you need to hear, because fear of ridicule is your Achilles heel. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 If you’ve always felt the desire to write, now is the time to take the plunge. You certainly don’t lack the imagination! Your problem may be that you have difficulty taking your prose seriously.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You might have some strong hesitations during the day. You may have to cover up the truth or say it out loud. You’ll be supported by the current planetary positions, which will help you formulate your ideas. Pisces - February 19 - March 20