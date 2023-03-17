Aries - March 21 - April 20 Some great news could come today, perhaps from a love partner. It might concern your relationship or it might involve some sort of good fortune coming to either you or your beloved.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Have you been working hard to increase your income? If so, results might finally manifest. More available income usually necessitates working even harder, but in your case, you might be able to relax. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today, you should feel especially attractive, romantic and sexy. Any current or potential romantic partner you encounter will probably pay you lots of attention and want to make plans for the two of you. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Intuition could prove valuable when it comes to dealing with a sticky situation. You know all the rules, but today you could be driven to make decisions based on gut feelings rather than rules or logic.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Some gossip about a friend who has recently begun a new relationship could reach you today. This might come as a surprise, as you’d never have expected it of this person. You will be glad. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Changes in your money situation could make for a great day. Perhaps you get repaid for a loan, or receive a gift. Whichever it is, it’s likely to make it possible for you to make a purchase you’ve been postponing. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Today you might feel as though your mind is exploding. If you’ve been studying an intellectual or spiritual subject, insights could be coming thick and fast. Make the most of them!

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Emotions and memories that have been buried in your psyche could suddenly well up today. At first you might not be able to make sense of this. These memories could seem irrelevant to your present life. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today a friendship could develop into something more. Someone you know fairly well but never thought of as a potential lover could suddenly show a romantic interest in you and you could respond. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A change in your working circumstances could make a positive difference to you. Perhaps you’ve moved to another desk, room, floor, or building. Whichever it is, you will be less stressed out.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Some intellectual knowledge that you gain today is apt to make a significant difference in whatever creative projects you’re working on. A friend or partner could help in some way. Pisces - February 19 - March 20