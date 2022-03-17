Aries - March 21 - April 20

A couple with a child might visit you today. These people could be connected with you in business. Whatever the connection, a lot of interesting discussion should take place and promising plans made.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

A lot of paperwork involving new plans for your business interests could need immediate attention. Getting it done properly is probably going to require a lot of ingenuity on your part but you’ll manage it.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A new business opportunity may come your way. You aren’t likely to want to commit to a permanent involvement, but you might take it on temporarily simply for the sake of the money.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Your physical energy is high and your ambition even higher. You’re likely to want to turn your mind to new projects that can advance your socioeconomic status. You could spend time doing research.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Practical abilities that you didn’t know you possessed might suddenly appear today. You could be working behind the scenes on a project, perhaps involving earning some extra money or raising funds.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

The completion of a long-term goal might have you feeling enthusiastic, energetic, and happy. You’re also likely to be looking to the future, formulating ideas for other projects and discussing them.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Career matters are at the forefront of your concerns. Opportunities for advancement may suddenly appear that you weren’t aware of yesterday, and you’ll need to make snap decisions and go for what you want.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Travel that is possibly related to business could come up for you. A friend or colleague may accompany you. Expect the unexpected where your career is concerned. Unusual developments may open new doors.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

If you’ve been thinking about starting a new savings plan, this is the day to get started. You’re a lot more mentally focused than usual. People around you might have ideas that you should consider.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Partnerships, possibly business related, are on the agenda. You might find yourself in discussions dealing with such partnerships, as well as contracts and other paperwork.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Paperwork regarding finances, possibly those connected with your job, might take up a lot of your time today. You should be feeling especially strong, confident, and focused.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

A creative project, perhaps one that could earn you some money, might well be the primary focus of your attention today. Perhaps you’ve been doing some writing or intend to teach a class.

