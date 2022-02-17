Aries - March 21 - April 20

Books and movies may inspire you to get involved in artistic activities. Your aesthetic sense is very high today, Aries, and you may be drawing your inspiration from the higher realms.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

You could be feeling a bit flush and therefore you might decide to do a little work on your house. This is more likely to be redecorating than any major repairs, as you’re more into beauty right now.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You’re feeling especially psychically and mystically inclined today. You might want to read about such matters or attend a lecture or workshop given by someone in the field. Be kind.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Spiritual matters seem extremely appealing, and you could find yourself gravitating toward metaphysical bookstores or seeking discussions with people who are well versed in such matters.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Group activities involving meditation, psychic or spiritual topics, or artistic pursuits are probably very appealing to you right now. This is the perfect day to start a class or attend a lecture on such subjects.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You’re normally a very intuitive person, and today you may experience clairvoyance that could rival Jeane Dixon’s. Use the messages you receive to inspire creative pursuits.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Your imagination is flying high today. Your interest in mystical and metaphysical matters is at an all-time high, and you could find yourself strolling through New Age bookstores.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Some wonderful news concerning money and career matters could come your way today. Your natural kindness and sympathy for others has led you to make some good friends.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A minor conflict with a romantic partner in the morning is likely to end with a tearful reunion and much reassurance by mid-afternoon. The end of the day could find the two of you planning a romantic trip abroad.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Your intuition, imagination, and insight have served you well on the job, and should pay off soon. A raise, commission, or perhaps a chance to invest in the company could be offered to you.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

You can count on a very idyllic and romantic day today, Aquarius. You’re feeling especially warm and sensual, and you tend to view the partner in your life through rose-colored glasses.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Someone who is a student of natural healing may come to visit you and share some ideas today. You tend to be interested in matters concerning health, and you might want to learn about healing.

