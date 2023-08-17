Aries - March 21 - April 20 Something or someone may urge you to make a major move, Aries. Be sure you make it in the right direction. Remember that strength lies in numbers. To conquer, people must unite.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your ego is strong today, Taurus, and you have a strong will. This is a good time to put your plan for world domination into effect. Be sure you channel your powerful emotions into positive outlets. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Take care of domestic issues and stick to household chores and duties. The more you do to your home, the more others will be inspired to pitch in and help. You may find it difficult to connect today. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Don't be surprised if emotions flare up between you and someone close on a professional or social level, Cancer. The issue may be difficult to resolve now. People feel rather sensitive.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 The problem is, the person who confronts you is talking about apples and you're talking about oranges. Get off your soapbox for a minute and listen to the real issue. Don't get caught in conflict. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don't let others take advantage of your sensitive and nurturing personality. Your general tendency is to give more than you receive, but this may leave you feeling depleted. Put an end to this cycle. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Try to control your aggression, Libra. People are likely to be a bit more sensitive than usual. You can use your powerful nature in positive ways by turning your energy inward and conquering the demons within.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 Think of your heart as a powerful muscle that needs a tough workout. You'll want to surround yourself with positive people who believe in you and support your efforts. Pump yourself up with vitality. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Other people might put you on the spot for no apparent reason. This uncomfortable feeling could lead to tension if you overreact. Be careful that you have all the facts on the issue before you react. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 If there is something you need to fight for, this is the time to do it, Capricorn. For a while now you've been doing research on the best way to proceed. The time has come to take action.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You may not feel in the mood to fight today. If someone challenges you, talk your way out of it. You will probably be able to win any battle with your words. Try sensitive reasoning instead of open combat. Pisces - February 19 - March 20