Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today could bring a sense of empathy and understanding. Verbal communication will be enhanced. Take advantage of this by talking through any problems or issues with important people in your life.

Taurus- April 21 - May 20 Don’t be surprised if your mind goes a thousand miles a second. Slowing down will be difficult, and you’ll have to find a way to express things. The planetary aspects lend strength to communication. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Welcome to another great day, Gemini! The energy from the planetary aspects is positive and encouraging, especially when it comes to communicating and interacting with others. Take advantage of this. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You might be interested in getting out and doing something with the special people in your life. You can thank the day's planetary aspects, which are conspiring to make this a perfect time to spend time together.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Leo, consider channelling your philosophical inspirations into creative writing, Leo. Even if you haven't expressed yourself in this way before, there’s no better day than today to give it a whirl. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You might need to be alone today, Virgo. You’re probably surrounded by people most of the time. It can be unhealthy if you can’t occasionally be alone with your thoughts and feelings. Libra- September 23 - October 22 Today you may want to go your own way regardless of what anyone else wants, Libra. Your independence is important to you, but compromise might be needed in order to avoid conflict.

Scorpio- October 23 - November 21 Today may find you in the mood for an adventure. When was the last time you took a day for something like this? Not only will you enjoy it, but others will be thrilled to spend time with you, too. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Serious thinking and communication are enhanced today, Sagittarius. They’re already strong qualities in you, and with this added boost, you'll need an outlet for expression. A journal is an excellent vehicle. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You might feel cornered into doing something you don’t want to do today, Capricorn. Perhaps you made a promise to handle a project. Maybe someone decides it's the day to call in an I.O.U.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You might find that someone close to you needs a hand today, Aquarius. They could be too proud to ask for help. Don’t let that stop you. If you see a situation in which you can help, do it. Pisces- February 19 - March 20