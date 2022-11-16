Aries - March 21 - April 20 Consider whether or not you’re spending enough time with everyone who’s special to you. If more hours are going to work colleagues, friends, or partner, there might be an imbalance you need to look at.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 If your partner acts quickly on his or her passions, you will probably want to slow things down. “Nice and easy” is the phrase of the day for you, so create an environment that will allow for such circumstances. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Consider planning a romantic interlude. With the influence from today’s planetary aspects, it will be easy to connect with that special someone. Make dinner or make a date with someone new. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 If someone takes too long to do something today, your temper may flare up. Patience isn’t always your strong suit, and you may believe in the “if you want it done right, do it yourself” philosophy.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You might find it rather tough to take criticism today. This is something that’s hard for many to hear, but it truly depends on your perspective. Try to see the value in the criticism. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Be careful not to fall prey to your own idealism today. While this is one of your most admirable qualities, as it contributes to your romantic, creative nature, too much of anything can be harmful. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Don’t be surprised if you feel a real need for some breathing room today. As much as you enjoy the company of others, you need to have time to yourself as well. See if you can work in a private space.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 If things haven’t been going too well with those you spend most of your time with, it might be time to consider your expectations of them. Ask what kinds of demands you place on others and if they’re fair. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A little romantic time with your special someone may be in order. With the chaos of working and living, it can be tough to get some quality time alone. Take the situation in hand and make those plans. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Take it slow and easy today With the energy from the day’s aspects, rushing around isn’t likely to get you too far. In fact, you’re more apt to make mistakes or leave a bunch of things unfinished.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 It may be time to look at where you are in life. Are you where you thought you’d be? If so, congratulations. If not, take heart. Many people discover that they aren’t anywhere close. Pisces - February 19 - March 20