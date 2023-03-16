Aries - March 21 - April 20 Creative work could require more focus and concentration than usual today. You might need to do some in-depth research, intricate detail work, or another type of intense process that could strain your eyes.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Some young visitors may come to your home today. You could unexpectedly find yourself called upon to entertain them. You don’t usually like to, but on this occasion you might enjoy it. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you might receive intense telepathic communications from someone you don’t know very well. If you feel comfortable with the idea, you might try to get to know the person a little better. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Some intense work you’ve done in the past that you might have forgotten about could have caught the attention of someone in authority. Some long-overdue rewards for that work might come your way today.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 A strange conversation could take place with someone you don’t know well. He or she could be an acquaintance from work or someone who’s just arrived from far away. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Learning is apt to be your primary concern today, probably metaphysics, philosophy, history, or some other division of the humanities. You might spend a lot of time in libraries or bookstores Libra - September 23 - October 22 Some intense conversations could take place between you and a group of friends. These people may not be close friends when you meet up with them, but by the end of the day some of them could be.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you might concentrate on some very close work, perhaps a drawing or painting, sewing, jewellery making, or creating a new recipe. You may take longer to do this than you normally do. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

This morning, you could see nothing but piles of papers that you have no use for. You might go through them like a house afire, wanting to clear out as much clutter as you can. This is always good. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A study of a philosophical or metaphysical concept or perhaps an ancient or foreign culture could take up a lot of your time today. Your mind is especially sharp and penetrating now.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today you might decide to host an impromptu party, and a lot of merry and interesting people could attend. You will have a lot of fun, blow off steam, and feel pleasantly exhausted when it’s over. Go for it! Pisces - February 19 - March 20