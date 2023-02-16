Aries - March 21 - April 20 Information received from far away could compel you to learn more about the subject. You might be inspired to use your new knowledge in a project that includes a partner. Your mind is insightful now.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Money matters may be advanced through using your intuition and inner power today. You might have a hunch that your idea for making extra money might just work. Look into it at least. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A surge of inner power could make you feel like you can move mountains. If you’ve been contemplating actions that others believe impossible, this is the day to get them going. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Memories from your past could resurface today. You may wonder why you’re suddenly thinking about them, but they probably represent a release of old emotional hang-ups that have been holding you back.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today represents a new beginning in many ways. An old friend could reappear in your life and bring up memories that are both pleasant and disconcerting. Don't worry too much about this. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Emotions could be running high. Someone in your entourage may have a problem with an authority figure. You’re likely to feel powerful, and so you might be tempted to throw your hat in the ring. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Heightened mental powers might make you spend a lot of time reading or doing research of some kind. Your curiosity is sharp right now. You might consider advancing your education somehow.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your intuition might increase today to the point where you feel like you could deduce the thoughts and motives of people you’ve never met before. Reading the news might bring you sudden insight. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You should be feeling especially passionate now. Romantic partnerships definitely call for an evening alone together. Professional and creative ones, on the other hand, call for a new project. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 If you haven’t been feeling like yourself lately, a surge of inner power could push you over the top and make you feel strong again. You could decide to complete all your unfinished tasks today.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 A surge of passion could dominate your day unless you find an outlet for it. Romantic passion is high, so an intimate evening with a lover is a good idea. Creative passion is strong. Pisces - February 19 - March 20