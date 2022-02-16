Aries - March 21 - April 20

Some rather unsettling communications could come your way today, perhaps from out of state. This isn’t likely to be anything serious but it could be enough to put your nose a little out of joint.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Some minor money matters may need to be handled today and you might find this irritating as you probably have other things you’d rather do. The situation could cause some friction with family members.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

The healing of a temporary rift with your partner is likely to take place today, with a lot of honest communication. You might find that a lot of issues have come out in the open and that there is understanding.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

The desire to go off by yourself and enjoy a little solitude is likely to be in conflict with the reality of your obligations today. You could find yourself unable to concentrate tasks at hand, so try to stay focused.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Don’t expect any creative projects to go smoothly today. You could experience mental blocks that you find difficult to get beyond. Don’t let it get to you. The blocks will pass. Get back to the project later.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Obligations to others could incline you toward staying home today but important career issues could pull you in to work. This could cause some inner conflict, and you may have to face a choice.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Today you’re likely to feel torn. A part of you could want to sequester yourself somewhere and read, while another part of you feels that you should get out, go somewhere, and do something.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Minor difficulties over money could frustrate you. The problems aren’t Earthshaking, but they still need to be handled and could take up a lot of time that you’d rather spend doing something else.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

An argument with your partner could have you feeling very disheartened and somewhat depressed today. Yet you probably are too shaken up to feel like discussing it with him or her.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

You might wake up this morning feeling a little less than your usual self and you might not be able to figure out why. There could be some sort of minor physical imbalance or it could be eyestrain.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Today you might find yourself getting more irritated than you usually would at the quirks of friends, colleagues, partners, and children. Nerves could be frayed and tempers around you frazzled.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Temporary difficulties at home might cause you to want to stay and resolve them rather than go to work or anywhere else. However, career matters may also be pressing, so you’re likely to be in a quandary.

