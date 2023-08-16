Aries - March 21 - April 20 Keeping things balanced today will prove challenging. Take this seriously because it’s probably needed more than ever. You might be the arbiter in situations where a battle exists between old and new.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Passions may run high, and you could be right in the thick of things. Conflicting energies will butt up against each other in your head, and you might need to make an important decision now. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Indecision may leave you standing at the station after all the trains have left. Today isn’t a day to wait for opportunity to come to you. If you see something you believe in, move toward it. Act spontaneously. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Something might be shaking the very ground you stand on. Just when you thought everything was stable, suddenly the ground begins to rumble. Secure your footing, hold on, and stay flexible.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Follow your heart instead of your wallet. Start with yourself and choose where to spend your resources. Take an active role and be on the lookout for opportunities to grab hold of and profit from. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your adaptable nature will be put to the test today. Try to go with the flow. You can float down the river freely, but don’t think that this means you have to give up all control. You have the power of choice. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Today is a significant day, astrologically speaking. It may be an affirmation of your pioneering spirit. Be the champion of the new and bizarre. There’s a window of opportunity opening.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 There may be some tension in the air for you. Large forces are moving through your life that are coming into conflict. People who have been on a certain path for a long time now have to face the music. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your ability to juggle many tasks is going to come in handy. You could be asked to step up and contribute your wealth of knowledge. You may come into opposition with someone with a superior attitude. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You feel like a scared child who wants to hide under the bed today. Keep in mind that there are just as many monsters under the bed as there are out in the world. Your opinion is as valid as anyone else’s.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today may feel like everything’s coming to a head for you. Even the slightest action might face resistance. The more stubborn your attitude, the harder it will be to progress. Pisces - February 19 - March 20